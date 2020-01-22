A DigiTimes report suggests that Apple is planning to release a new Smart Keyboard for iPad and a 13-inch Macbook Pro, both with scissor-switch keyboards in 2020.

The report states:

Apple is likely to extend the adoption of glowing scissor-switch keyboards to its new iPad lineup, with prospects of continuing such design for the comprehensive lineups of its notebook and tablet products in the future, according to industry sources...

The reference to a "glowing" keyboard no doubt means a backlit Smart Keyboard. The report claims that Apple will release a new Smart Keyboard for iPad with Apple's new-and-improved scissor action keyboard in the second half of 2020.

It also states that Apple is planning to launch a new 13-Inch MacBook Pro in the first half of this year, also with the new keyboard, in line with previous DigiTimes reports.

Apple released its brand new 16-Inch MacBook Pro in November 25, 2019. After three years of debris-induced misery, Apple decided to u-turn on its infamous butterfly-mechanism keyboard in favor of a new, scissor mechanism keyboard. The scissor-switch mechanism was used in previous versions of the MacBook, and for its latest Macbook, Apple started with the iMac's Magic Keyboard, making a few tweaks to ensure it was laptop-friendly.

Shortly before the 16-inch model was released, rumors suggested that Apple would indeed release a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2020, this report reiterates that prediction for the first half of the year.

The report that Apple will also deploy the scissor-switch mechanism in its Smart Keyboards for iPads is new however and contradicts reports from Ming-Chi Kuo that iPad Smart Keyboards through 2020 and 2021 would retain their rubber dome mechanisms. If the new report is to be believed, Apple is actually planning to "scissor-switch" it up with brand new Smart Keyboards in the second half of 2020.

