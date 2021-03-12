Disney has this week announced you'll soon be able to use devices like the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 for entry to its theme parks.

In a blog post Disney Parks stated:

The MagicBand, the colorful wristband guests wear at Walt Disney World Resort, makes each visit even simpler and more seamless. We've continued to invent and innovate, and soon, we'll be debuting a new option: Disney MagicMobile service! Launching in phases starting later this year, Disney MagicMobile service is a convenient and contactless way to access MagicBand features like theme park entry through the power of your iPhone, Apple Watch or other smart device. Guests will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to their smart device's digital wallet. It works like magic – most features will be available by just holding up your smart device near an access point, just like you do with a MagicBand. Disney MagicMobile service and its features will roll out first on Apple devices.

Disney says that guests will be able to choose either the new mobile service or Disney's MagicBand, and can even choose both and alternate between the two. The existing digital room key feature will continue to be available in the My Disney Experience app. Disney says it plans to introduce the new MagicMobile pass in phases "starting later this year".