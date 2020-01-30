We told you last week about a new iPhone-cracking lab that had been set up in Manhattan thanks to the work of District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. But everyone missed one wonderful little tidbit from the original Fast Company article. Everyone except Matt Lunkey on Twitter.

See, he spotted a quote that I must confess completely passed me by. And now I can't stop thinking about it. The quote?

Apple argues that it is protecting our privacy by ensuring that no one—not even Apple—can gain access to our most intimate personal data. Vance is skeptical that Apple doesn't have a secret backdoor. "They get into my phone all the time because they upgrade my operating systems and they send me messages," he says.

Go ahead and read that again. I'll wait right here.

So here we are, with one of the key players behind a $10 million cracking setup, apparently of the belief that Apple can get into any iPhone on the planet because it can send messages to it. And update the version of iOS that it's running.

In other news, my postman has the keys to my house. I keep finding letters on the doormat.

Sheesh.