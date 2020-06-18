What you need to know
- djay for iOS is getting a major update.
- Algoriddim has today announced djay Pro AI.
- It introduces artificial intelligence-based real-time music separation.
Algoriddim is back with a massive update to its djay app for iOS, today announcing djay Pro AI.
In a press release today the company stated:
Algoriddim today unveiled djay Pro AI, a major update to djay for iOS, its Apple Design Award-winning music app, introducing artificial intelligence-based real-time music separation to allow users to mix individual components of music live for the first time.
djay for iOS is now 10 years old, and the new update brings artificial intelligence to the mix (literally). Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy said:
"From the analog to the digital age, transformations in DJ technology have had a profound impact on music styles and genres as a whole. Neural Mix™ is a major paradigm shift. Inspired by the auditory system of the human brain, it changes the way we conceive and mix music. It allows artists of all skill levels to experience and interact with music at an unprecedented depth," said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. "We're incredibly excited to introduce Neural Mix™ to the world and we can't wait to see what artists and music enthusiasts create with djay Pro AI."
djay Pro AI is the first music app to "fully leverage the Apple Bionic chip for real-time playback of music." The update also brings Intelligent Automatic Mixing, Neural Mix™ transitions, DJ Hardware compatibility, and a UI overhaul.
djay is a free download from the App Store, and djay Pro AI is available as a subscription through in-app-purchases for $4.99, you can also try the service for free. To run djay on iOS you need any iPhone or iPad that runs iOS 12, but Algoriddim recommends Apple's A12 Bionic chip for using Neural Mix™.
