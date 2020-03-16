Best answer: eero Secure is not required to use an eero router, although it does add some pretty features that definitely make it worth it. You get parental controls, ad blocking, threat scans, content filters, and even apps.

What is eero Secure?

eero Secure is a subscription service for all models of eero routers. The service has two different pricing tiers, and both offer enhanced security features and parental controls.

The basic eero Secure service costs just $3 per month, while the top tier Secure+ comes in at $10 a month. You can save a little money by purchasing a yearly subscription, saving around $5 for Secure, and close to $20 for Secure+. Additional savings can be found directly from eero in the form of coupon codes every once in a while.

Do I need eero Secure to use my router?

No. Even without an eero Secure subscription, your home will still be protected through automatic updates that eero releases regularly. You can still manage all of your devices on your network, and block any suspicious connections as needed.

You can also enable a separate guest Wi-Fi network, just like you can with other routers, and you get Amazon's Simple Wi-Fi Setup, which makes connecting Echo voice assistants a breeze.

What comes with eero Secure?

eero Secure and Secure+ come with the ability to create family profiles for each member of your home. A profile includes assigning all of one's devices to a family member, enabling the ability to pause internet access on-demand, or on a schedule. Safe filters can be applied to all devices as well, which prevent access to inappropriate websites and content.

Adblocking and security threat scans also come with both levels of eero Secure. In the eero app, you will have access to an overview of your household's traffic, showing the number of scans made per device, and a breakdown of content that is blocked. For privacy, eero only shows this data in numerical form; no browsing history is included.

What comes with eero Secure+?

In addition to all of the security features of the standard eero Secure service, the Secure+ plan comes with subscriptions to popular security apps and a VPN. VPN service through encrypt.me, which normally costs $9.99 on its own, is good for unlimited data every month, and covers up to 5 accounts in your household, keeping everyone protected while away from home.

One of our favorite password managers around is also included: 1Password. This must-have utility stores all of the passwords that you use around the internet to not only make it easier for you to remember your logins, but it also lets you know if you have used the same information on other websites. That is a big security no-no.

eero Secure+ also includes Malwarebytes, which is an anti-virus app that works across 3 of your family's devices. This app is not just for the pc, though; it also works on phones and tablets.