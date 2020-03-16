Best answer: eero Secure is not required to use an eero router, although it does add some pretty features that definitely make it worth it. You get parental controls, ad blocking, threat scans, content filters, and even apps.
- Better together: eero Secure (From $3/month at eero)
- Mesh for all: eero WiFi System ($249 at Amazon)
- Extra speed: eero Pro WiFi System ($499 at Amazon)
What is eero Secure?
eero Secure is a subscription service for all models of eero routers. The service has two different pricing tiers, and both offer enhanced security features and parental controls.
The basic eero Secure service costs just $3 per month, while the top tier Secure+ comes in at $10 a month. You can save a little money by purchasing a yearly subscription, saving around $5 for Secure, and close to $20 for Secure+. Additional savings can be found directly from eero in the form of coupon codes every once in a while.
Do I need eero Secure to use my router?
No. Even without an eero Secure subscription, your home will still be protected through automatic updates that eero releases regularly. You can still manage all of your devices on your network, and block any suspicious connections as needed.
You can also enable a separate guest Wi-Fi network, just like you can with other routers, and you get Amazon's Simple Wi-Fi Setup, which makes connecting Echo voice assistants a breeze.
What comes with eero Secure?
eero Secure and Secure+ come with the ability to create family profiles for each member of your home. A profile includes assigning all of one's devices to a family member, enabling the ability to pause internet access on-demand, or on a schedule. Safe filters can be applied to all devices as well, which prevent access to inappropriate websites and content.
Adblocking and security threat scans also come with both levels of eero Secure. In the eero app, you will have access to an overview of your household's traffic, showing the number of scans made per device, and a breakdown of content that is blocked. For privacy, eero only shows this data in numerical form; no browsing history is included.
What comes with eero Secure+?
In addition to all of the security features of the standard eero Secure service, the Secure+ plan comes with subscriptions to popular security apps and a VPN. VPN service through encrypt.me, which normally costs $9.99 on its own, is good for unlimited data every month, and covers up to 5 accounts in your household, keeping everyone protected while away from home.
One of our favorite password managers around is also included: 1Password. This must-have utility stores all of the passwords that you use around the internet to not only make it easier for you to remember your logins, but it also lets you know if you have used the same information on other websites. That is a big security no-no.
eero Secure+ also includes Malwarebytes, which is an anti-virus app that works across 3 of your family's devices. This app is not just for the pc, though; it also works on phones and tablets.
Our pick
eero Secure+
Extra security
eero Secure+ not only gives you access to advanced security features, but it also includes some handy extras. Ad blocking, apps, services, and more, are all just a subscription sign up away.
Subscription not required
eero WiFi System
Fast and reliable
The eero WiFi System is simply one of the best mesh networking routers around due to its easy setup, fast speeds, and large coverage area. If you are looking for an upgrade, it should definitely be on your list.
Top of the line
eero Pro WiFi System
eero's fastest
eero's Pro WiFi System is the fastest in its lineup, capable of hitting 1Gbps over both Ethernet and Wi-Fi. If your internet plan can support it, then Pro is the way to go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sweat harder with these true wireless earbuds
Like to listen to music or podcasts while working out? You’ll need sweat proof earbuds. And with true wireless earbuds, you won’t need to worry about a tugging on that pesky cord that connects the two earbuds.
Protect your iPad Air with these great cases
Looking for some trustworthy and stylish cases for your new iPad Air (2019)? We have a plethora of ‘em right here for you to check on out!
Serious heavy-duty cases to keep your iPhone XS Max safe
The iPhone XS Max is one of the biggest, most beautiful phones Apple has released. Keep your investment safe with a heavy-duty case.