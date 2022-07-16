There are certainly plenty of iPad cases out there at a wide range of price points. But when you want something a bit more upscale, something above the ordinary cases on the market, it can be a bit harder to find. DODOcase is known for its handcrafted tech cases that more closely resemble high-end bound leather books. The company's latest addition takes the classy format to the next level with leather used for designer bags and other goods. But is it worth the price point?
DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case: Price and availability
The DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case comes in two colorways, slate/dark gray and slate/tan. It's available in many sizes, covering just any iPad model from 2020 forward. Prices start at $155.
The fanciest iPad cover I've tested yet
I have tested quite a few iPad cases for review, most recently on my iPad mini 6, and I've had a couple of pain points: I'm not particularly eager to put a case that looks or feels cheap on my iPad, and I don't appreciate it when my iPad falls over on my face while I'm trying to read in bed (which is what I actually my iPad for most.) The DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case solves both of those issues. Obviously, it looks and feels like the elegant case it is. The inside is lined with lovely plush suede. The chamfered corners are a nice touch.
But more importantly, it functions well. I can prop it up at two different angles, and it stays put, even when I'm reading in bed. It even has Sleep/Wake functionality so I don't have to remember to turn my iPad on and off. It does have a loop for the Apple Pencil, though I don't have one so I can't say how well it works. I tested the loop with a pen, which was held in place nicely.
Your iPad will be dressed to impress
However, it's not perfect. I probably won't use it when I travel, because it is a fairly bulky case. It does have an elastic band to hold the case closed because otherwise, it wouldn't stay shut, which is annoying. Not only is putting it on and off an extra step, but it just hangs there when not in use. I wasn't thrilled to see two round bumps on the inside flap of the folio, which might be magnets, but they are clearly visible and easily felt through the interior suede. And the price is pretty high; it's always hard to say if it's "worth it" for someone else because of course you can get perfectly good cases for less.
DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case: Competition
We reviewed the Mous iPad case, which is a high-end ultra-protective case. It's made of high-quality materials and functions very well, yet it's just about half the price of the DODOcase.
I also like the Fintie Folio iPad case quite a bit. Though it lacks the refined elegance of the DODOcase, it looks quite nice, and it's similar functionally. It comes in at about one-tenth the price of the DODOcase.
DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case: Should you buy it?
You should buy this if ...
- You want high-end full-grain leather and suede
- You appreciate luxury goods
- You're going for a professional look
You shouldn't buy this if...
- Price is prohibitive
- You want something thin and light
- You're vegan
I am always on the lookout for the best cases for my iPad mini 6, and I was looking specifically for a high-end case that I would take to a business meeting, for example. This one certainly fits the bill — it dresses your iPad to impress for sure. Both the inside and outside look and feel amazing. I tested it out for several weeks and it worked really well for me. The viewing angles are sturdy, so your iPad is difficult to tip over. The Sleep/Wake functionality is nice and the Apple Pencil loop holds a stylus in place securely. However, the elastic loop that holds the folio closed just sort of hangs around unattractively when not in use, which isn't my favorite. And while it is on the bulkier side, it's really nothing crazy. It's about what you'd expect from a luxury leather portfolio-style case. Finally, the price is pretty high, and it's hard to justify no matter how fancy the leather is.
Nintendo recap: We could have had an E3 Direct with this week's news
Despite not having the typical E3-style Nintendo Direct this summer, the Japanese gaming company has been working on several projects. We now know the release date for Bayonetta 3, and there's a new Kirby game launching this summer.
iOS gaming recap: Stumble Guys leaves Fall Guys feeling flat
This week in IOS gaming, Fall Guys has been usurped by a Fall Guys clone, and Ubisoft showed off more of The Division Resurgence, an upcoming mobile title in The Division universe.
Here are 46 new Shortcuts actions in the iOS 16 public beta
In the first public beta of iOS 16, Shortcuts has a whole new set of actions to build with — here's what's available (so far).
Protect that beautiful, big 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen
Apple's flagship iPad is almost all screen. Keep that screen looking amazing with some protection.