There are certainly plenty of iPad cases out there at a wide range of price points. But when you want something a bit more upscale, something above the ordinary cases on the market, it can be a bit harder to find. DODOcase is known for its handcrafted tech cases that more closely resemble high-end bound leather books. The company's latest addition takes the classy format to the next level with leather used for designer bags and other goods. But is it worth the price point?

DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case: Price and availability

The DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case comes in two colorways, slate/dark gray and slate/tan. It's available in many sizes, covering just any iPad model from 2020 forward. Prices start at $155. The fanciest iPad cover I've tested yet

I have tested quite a few iPad cases for review, most recently on my iPad mini 6, and I've had a couple of pain points: I'm not particularly eager to put a case that looks or feels cheap on my iPad, and I don't appreciate it when my iPad falls over on my face while I'm trying to read in bed (which is what I actually my iPad for most.) The DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case solves both of those issues. Obviously, it looks and feels like the elegant case it is. The inside is lined with lovely plush suede. The chamfered corners are a nice touch. But more importantly, it functions well. I can prop it up at two different angles, and it stays put, even when I'm reading in bed. It even has Sleep/Wake functionality so I don't have to remember to turn my iPad on and off. It does have a loop for the Apple Pencil, though I don't have one so I can't say how well it works. I tested the loop with a pen, which was held in place nicely.

However, it's not perfect. I probably won't use it when I travel, because it is a fairly bulky case. It does have an elastic band to hold the case closed because otherwise, it wouldn't stay shut, which is annoying. Not only is putting it on and off an extra step, but it just hangs there when not in use. I wasn't thrilled to see two round bumps on the inside flap of the folio, which might be magnets, but they are clearly visible and easily felt through the interior suede. And the price is pretty high; it's always hard to say if it's "worth it" for someone else because of course you can get perfectly good cases for less. DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case: Competition

We reviewed the Mous iPad case, which is a high-end ultra-protective case. It's made of high-quality materials and functions very well, yet it's just about half the price of the DODOcase.

I also like the Fintie Folio iPad case quite a bit. Though it lacks the refined elegance of the DODOcase, it looks quite nice, and it's similar functionally. It comes in at about one-tenth the price of the DODOcase. DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case: Should you buy it?