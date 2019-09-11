Best answer: Essentially, yes. The Fitbit Versa 2 is available in a stunning copper rose aluminum version that goes well with rose gold jewelry and accessories.
A rose by any other name...
The Fitbit Versa 2's aluminum watch casing comes in several different colors, including carbon, grey, and copper rose. These colors are roughly analogous to the space grey, silver, and (previously available) rose gold offerings on the Apple Watch. In fact, I would argue that the Fitbit color varients are just a little darker, more muted versions of the Apple Watch colors. I like the subtle matte colors of the Fitbit palette a lot.
Rose-colored options
The Versa 2's copper rose treatment is available with several different watch band colors. The petal version is a kind of soft pink, whereas the bordeaux band is a bold burgundy color. You can also choose from a striking emerald green band, or go for the higher-priced special edition Versa 2 with a navy/pink woven band and a navy silicone band.
While Apple seems to have left the rose gold color behind, the Fitbit Versa line has gladly continued the color tradition. It has offered its rose gold (err.. copper rose) color variant for two generations now, so if you really like that color palette, you're golden! Also, any bands that you previously purchased for your first generation Versa will fit a new Versa 2 just fine.
Coming up roses
Fitbit Versa 2 - Copper Rose
Eye-catching look
The Fitbit Versa 2 comes in a gorgeous copper rose aluminum color with four available band color combinations.
Perfect pairing
Kim Shui Horween Suede Wrap Bracelet
Cunning copper complement
This designer band is made from premium Horween leather for that head-turning look that goes great with the copper rose watch casing.
