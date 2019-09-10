Best answer: Yes. All models of the Fitbit Versa 2 come with Fitbit Pay, so you can tap-to-pay wherever mobile payments are accepted.
The Versa 2 comes with Fitbit Pay
Unlike last year's original Versa model that only supported mobile payments in the pricier Special Edition, this year's Versa 2 comes equipped with Fitbit Pay. Fitbit Pay is Fitbit's mobile payments solution that utilizes NFC (near field communication) to securely transmit your credit or debit card information from your smartwatch to a mobile payment terminal.
After adding your payment information to the Fitbit app, you'll need to verify your identity on the device by entering your passcode before using Fitbit Pay. You'll need to do this each time you remove the watch, but once it's done, you can use Fitbit Pay without reauthorizing your card on the device.
Having a mobile payment solution on your wrist is convenient for everyday use, but particularly so when you're working out. This enables you to go for a long run, walk, or ride and not need to bring cash or credit cards with you for those times when you want to stop for some water, a sports drink, or let's face it... an ice cream.
Other Fitbits with mobile payments
In addition to the Versa 2, you can get Fitbit Pay on several of the company's other trackers and smartwatches, including the Versa (Gen 1) Special Edition, Ionic, and Charge 3 Special Edition. Since it is such a great feature, we fully expect that future editions of the Ionic, Charge, and perhaps even the Inspire will have Fitbit Pay options.
Fitbit Versa 2
Leave your wallet behind
All models of the Fitbit Versa 2 support mobile payments via Fitbit Pay so that you can leave that wallet at home!
