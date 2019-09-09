Best answer: Partially, yes. The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with connected GPS, which piggybacks off of the GPS on your phone to provide detailed tracking metrics for your outdoor workouts. Track Your Journey: Fitbit Versa 2 ($200 at Fitbit)

The Versa 2 uses connected GPS to map your workouts The Fitbit Versa 2 uses something called connected GPS to leverage the GPS capabilities of your smartphone to track your workout and display metrics like pace and distance. This also allows Fitbit to create an accurate map of your workout in the Fitbit app after you are finished tracking it. You can then download or share across your social channels. This process works well for activities like running, walking, hiking, and biking. You can keep the connected GPS running always, or you can turn in on when you plan on doing a workout as a battery-saving measure.

Why no built-in GPS? The main argument against putting built-in GPS into a device like the Versa 2 is that doing so can dramatically decrease battery life and significantly increase the cost of the device. These are two areas that are competitive advantages for the Versa 2 against rivals like the Apple Watch. The Versa 2 can get five or more days on a single charge (compared to one to two days for the Apple Watch). Plus, it costs about half of what the Apple Watch does ($200 vs. $400 on average). Plus, many people choose to exercise with their phones anyway for convenience or safety. Fitbit does make a smartwatch with built-in GPS, and that is the Ionic which was released in 2017. The Ionic retails for $50 to $80 more than the Versa 2, but it is due for an update soon.