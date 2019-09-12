Best answer: Yes, the Fitbit Versa 2 is made to be used with Bluetooth headphones. With space for 300+ songs and several music apps like Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora, it's a perfect pairing.
- Musically inclined: Fitbit Versa 2 ($200 at Fitbit)
- Bluetooth beauties: Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Headphones ($80 at Amazon)
The Versa 2 was made for tunes
Like the previous Versa versions and Ionic before it, the Fitbit Versa 2 was made for wirelessly streaming music from watch to headphones over Bluetooth. It is easy to pair any Bluetooth headphones to the watch and play your music on the go.
Fitbit has several ways to stream your music wirelessly. You can utilize its onboard storage to download up to 300 songs to your wrist and play them while you are out on a run or ride. The company also has partnered with several music services like Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora to allow for phone-free playback and controls on the watch face. The Pandora and Deezer apps will enable you to download playlists to the watch to stream on the go, but this functionality is not yet available for the Spotify app. Spotify allows you to navigate a music interface and use playback controls on the watch face, but that's about it right now.
Fitbit is not new to Bluetooth
As we said before, Fitbit has been shipping devices capable of playing music via Bluetooth headphones since the Ionic debuted in 2017. At the time, they even introduced their own first-party Bluetooth headphones called the Fitbit Flyer. While the company no longer sells these directly, you can often find them around on Amazon and other retailers.
The beauty of the Bluetooth protocol is that it is an evolving and open standard, so you can literally choose from thousands of devices and manufacturers. Chance are you already have a pair (or more) of Bluetooth headphones ready and willing to pair with your Versa 2!
Our pick
Fitbit Versa 2
Music to my wrist
You can store up to 300 songs on your Versa or control your music through apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer to stream through your Bluetooth headphones.
Playlist partners
Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Pairs perfectly with your Versa 2
Jaybird makes some of the best wireless headphones to pair via Bluetooth with your Versa 2 for phone-free listening.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
