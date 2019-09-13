Best answer: Yes, with its sensor array and motion detection capabilities, the Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best wrist-based sleep trackers on the market. Oh, and it's a pretty great smartwatch too.
Rest assured, the Versa 2 is a great sleep tracker
Fitbit wearables have long been capable of analyzing sleep metrics and turning that data into useful and actionable insights. Like other Fitbit trackers, the Versa 2 uses a combination of motion data and heart rate data to show you time spent in various sleep stages (light, deep, and REM). In addition to its sensors, another reason that the Versa 2 makes such a good sleep tracker is its huge battery. On a single charge, the device will last at least five days, allowing you to wear the watch at night for almost a week without taking it off to recharge.
Within Fitbit's app, you can view your sleep data in charts that show your sleep stages, the time you went to sleep, and the time you woke up, It's viewable over a day, 30-day average, and benchmark. In addition to this quantitative data, Fitbit has recently revamped the way it presents qualitative sleep tracking data in the app, creating what it is calling a Sleep Score.
Based on your heart rate, time asleep, restlessness and breathing, this personalized score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night. — Fitbit.com
Is the sleep tracking data worth it?
Fitbit thinks that sleep tracking is important because it has made that a key focus of its new Fitbit Premium service. This subscription plan promises to unlock even more data from your Fitbit tracker to present insights, plans, and recommendations for you take control of your sleep and overall health.
Fitbit has been a pioneer in sleep data collection and analysis since its early days, helping users around the globe record over three billion unique sleep logs. They have consulted and partnered with leading sleep experts to develop their technology and improve their processes, including doctors and researchers from institutions such as the University of Arizona, Stanford University, and Johns Hopkins University.
Some have raised legitimate concerns about the accuracy and/or value of sleep tracking devices, and particularly wrist-based sleep trackers. However, when it comes to these consumer sleep tracking devices, the Versa 2 is generally considered one of, if not the best, available.
Our pick
Fitbit Versa 2
So much sleep data
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a great all-around smartwatch and a really good sleep tracker. With Fitbit Premium, you get even more sleep data and insights.
