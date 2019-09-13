Best answer: Yes, with its sensor array and motion detection capabilities, the Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best wrist-based sleep trackers on the market. Oh, and it's a pretty great smartwatch too.

Rest assured, the Versa 2 is a great sleep tracker

Fitbit wearables have long been capable of analyzing sleep metrics and turning that data into useful and actionable insights. Like other Fitbit trackers, the Versa 2 uses a combination of motion data and heart rate data to show you time spent in various sleep stages (light, deep, and REM). In addition to its sensors, another reason that the Versa 2 makes such a good sleep tracker is its huge battery. On a single charge, the device will last at least five days, allowing you to wear the watch at night for almost a week without taking it off to recharge.

Within Fitbit's app, you can view your sleep data in charts that show your sleep stages, the time you went to sleep, and the time you woke up, It's viewable over a day, 30-day average, and benchmark. In addition to this quantitative data, Fitbit has recently revamped the way it presents qualitative sleep tracking data in the app, creating what it is calling a Sleep Score.