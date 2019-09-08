Best answer: No, the Fitbit Versa 2 does not work with Siri. It does, however, come with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant, so you get many of the same benefits at half the price of an Apple Watch. Alexa smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition ($230 at Fitbit)

Wireless headphones: Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Headphones ($100 at Amazon)

Siri stays away, but Alexa comes to play We're sorry to say that you won't be able to use Siri on the new Fitbit Versa 2. As is typical of many Apple services, Siri is only available on Apple products like the Apple Watch, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Homepods. And while Apple has been bringing more and more of its services across to other platforms (like Apple Music and Apple TV+), they are keeping Siri close to their vest. This is not an uncommon practice as other smart assistants such as Google's Assistant and Samsung's Bixby also are staying on their respective platforms. However, there is one smart assistant that is happy to hop from platform to platform and that's Amazon's Alexa. Fitbit's Versa 2 is one of the first smartwatches to integrate Alexa into its onboard operating system. It is hoping that tying into one of the largest smart device ecosystems will translate into more happy customers and more sales for its smartwatch line. How do you set up Alexa on the Fitbit Versa 2? Setting up Alexa on the Fitbit Versa 2 is pretty straightforward. From the Today tab in the Fitbit app, tap your profile picture and then your device image. Tap Amazon Alexa and Login with Amazon. Tap Get Started. Log into your Amazon account or create one if necessary. Read about what Alexa can do, and tap Close to return to your device settings in the Fitbit app. Now that you have Alexa active on your Versa 2, let's learn about how to use it. How do you use Alexa on the Fitbit Versa 2?

You can now use Alexa on your Versa 2 to do things like set timers and alarms, find out what the temperature is, set reminders, control smart home devices that are connected to your Alexa app, and ask common questions like "how tall is the Statue of Liberty." Because the Versa 2 does not have speakers, Alexa will respond to text on the screen. I find this preferable, as I don't like it when Siri blurts out answers when I ask it things in public. Alexa skills will work with the Versa 2 if they can display feedback as text on the watch's screen. So, if you have Alexa skills that work on your Echo Spot or Echo Show, they should work on the Versa 2. It is worth pointing out that you have to press the side button to activate Alexa's listening capabilities. Also, Fitbit does not collect or store any voice data or audio clips from the Versa 2. If you have questions or concerns about Amazon's Alexa privacy policies, you should consult the Amazon Privacy Hub. Siri workarounds While it's true that you can't use Siri directly on the Fitbit Versa 2, there are some indirect methods that you can use to connect the on-board Alexa functionality to Apple services and Siri. One such workaround is a service called IFTTT. IFTTT stands for "If This, Then, That" and it is a relatively easy-to-use service that allows you to connect multiple smart devices, platforms, and services to create automations that were difficult, if not impossible, to create without IFTTT's help. If you go to the IFTTT website or download the app on iOS or Android and search for Amazon Alexa, you will find dozens of "applets" or routines to connect Alexa to various other services. For example, you can connect your Alexa reminders to the iPhone reminders app, or use Alexa to trigger a "find my phone" action. This gives you a connection to your Apple services while you use an Amazon assistant on a Fitbit watch. Pretty cool!

SMART watch Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Get things done with Alexa The Fitbit Versa 2 has all kinds of smarts with on-board Amazon Alexa, improved sleep tracking, and Spotify integration. $230 at Fitbit