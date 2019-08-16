Best Answer: Unfortunately, Hello Fresh is not gluten-free. However, there are a few gluten-free meal kit options including Green Chef and the pre-cooked Freshly boxes.
- Green Chef kits: Green Chef gluten-free meal kits ($13/serving at Green Chef)
- Freshly meals: Freshly gluten free meals ($10/serving at Freshly)
- Sun Basket kits: Sun Basket gluten-free meal kits ($12/serving at Sun Basket)
Where to buy the meal without the gluten
Green Chef offers a Keto menu and a Paleo menu that are both gluten-free with certification from the GIG. The Paleo option will be much less restrictive, as Keto dieters won't eat more than a few grams of carbohydrates per day. A selection of the Paleo menu options includes coconut-crusted chicken, honey-citrus glazed salmon, and shrimp scampi with grain-free fettuccine.
Freshly offers a complete gluten-free menu, also certified by the GIG, but the meals arrived pre-cooked and are heated in a microwave. If you don't care about cooking your own meals, Freshly offers a vast menu, and the entire selection is gluten-free. The options can be quite creative, including turkey with sorghum pilaf, almond-flour-coated chicken with gluten-free mac and cheese, and cauliflower-pasta shell bolognese.
How gluten-free is your gluten-free
For many eaters, the ability to eat gluten-free is a serious health concern, not just a dietary choice. Besides Celiac disease, numerous conditions have similar gluten intolerance symptoms. The sensitivity to gluten is severe, so cross-contact between food must be avoided. A meal kit that takes gluten-free options seriously must be sure that food is packaged and prepared separately from an environment where gluten is present.
Enter the Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a charitable non-profit organization that offers certification for gluten-free products. The GIG certifications ensure gluten is present in quantities less than 10 ppm, lower than the FDA-required 20 ppm for "gluten-free" labeling. If you have a serious health concern like Celiac disease, GIG certification should reassure you that the food you're buying won't inflame your condition.
Maybe just a little gluten
If you want to eliminate as much gluten as possible from your diet, but you don't have a condition as sensitive as Celiac disease, you might try Sun Basket's gluten-free meal plan. Sun Basket does not have GIG certification, and the company explicitly warns that food is packaged in proximity to foods containing gluten. Still, the company has a complete menu that removes almost all gluten if you'd like to try their service.
Our pick
Green Chef
Gluten-free Paleo Kits
Green Chef Paleo and Keto meal kits are both certified gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group, so eaters with Celiac disease can cook comfortably.
Pre-cooked
Freshly
Microwave gluten-free meals
Freshly meals come pre-cooked, taking some fun out of the meal kit concept, but the menu is extensive and entirely gluten-free.
Gluten-free ish
Sun Basket
Nearly gluten-free
Sun Basket keeps gluten off the menu, but not out of the production facilities, so the gluten-free meal plan is for passionate eaters, not allergy sufferers.
