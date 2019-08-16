Best Answer: Unfortunately, Hello Fresh is not gluten-free. However, there are a few gluten-free meal kit options including Green Chef and the pre-cooked Freshly boxes.

Freshly offers a complete gluten-free menu, also certified by the GIG, but the meals arrived pre-cooked and are heated in a microwave. If you don't care about cooking your own meals, Freshly offers a vast menu, and the entire selection is gluten-free. The options can be quite creative, including turkey with sorghum pilaf, almond-flour-coated chicken with gluten-free mac and cheese, and cauliflower-pasta shell bolognese.

Green Chef offers a Keto menu and a Paleo menu that are both gluten-free with certification from the GIG. The Paleo option will be much less restrictive, as Keto dieters won't eat more than a few grams of carbohydrates per day. A selection of the Paleo menu options includes coconut-crusted chicken, honey-citrus glazed salmon, and shrimp scampi with grain-free fettuccine.

For many eaters, the ability to eat gluten-free is a serious health concern, not just a dietary choice. Besides Celiac disease, numerous conditions have similar gluten intolerance symptoms. The sensitivity to gluten is severe, so cross-contact between food must be avoided. A meal kit that takes gluten-free options seriously must be sure that food is packaged and prepared separately from an environment where gluten is present.

Enter the Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a charitable non-profit organization that offers certification for gluten-free products. The GIG certifications ensure gluten is present in quantities less than 10 ppm, lower than the FDA-required 20 ppm for "gluten-free" labeling. If you have a serious health concern like Celiac disease, GIG certification should reassure you that the food you're buying won't inflame your condition.

Maybe just a little gluten

If you want to eliminate as much gluten as possible from your diet, but you don't have a condition as sensitive as Celiac disease, you might try Sun Basket's gluten-free meal plan. Sun Basket does not have GIG certification, and the company explicitly warns that food is packaged in proximity to foods containing gluten. Still, the company has a complete menu that removes almost all gluten if you'd like to try their service.