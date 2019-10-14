Best answer: Yes, up to two players can play through Luigi's Mansion 3's main story in local co-op. Additionally, up to eight players can participate in the ScareScraper and ScreamPark multiplayer modes.

Both characters wield a Poltergust G-00 and can perform the same vacuum-based attacks. In addition to that, Gooigi can also slip through bars and walk on spikes, although he melts when touched by fire, dissolves when he comes in contact with water, and can't open doors. For this reason Luigi will have to take the lead whenever the two explore a new room.

In Luigi's Mansion 3 , a single player swaps back and forth between controlling our favorite scaredy-cat plumber, Luigi, and his gelatinous doppelganger, Gooigi. If you hand a second controller over to a friend, then Player One will command Luigi while Player Two takes charge of Gooigi. These two playable characters each have their own strengths and weaknesses so you'll need to work togetherto obtain items, complete puzzles, or reach new areas.

In addition to local co-op, players are able to participate in competitive or cooperative multiplayer party games. Just remember that as with any Nintendo Switch multiplayer game, you need a Nintendo Switch Online membership if you want to play online.

ScareScraper: This is where you'll find multiplayer co-op ghost wrangling. Up to eight players can play either online or locally, with the objective being to save Toads and captures ghosts while racing against a timer. To prevent confusion, each player controls a different colored Luigi or Gooigi figure as you play together.

ScreamPark: This mode splits players up into two teams — a Luigi team and a Gooigi team — for multiplayer versus. There are at least three different games in this mode: Coin Floating, Ghost Hunt, and Cannon Barrage.

Coin Floating takes place in the hotel pool with each player sitting on a pool floaty. Players race to use their Poltergusts to push them towards coins. The team to collect the most within the countdown wins, but beware of the mines!

Ghost Hunt has teams compete to see who can get the most points by capturing ghosts within the time limit. Some ghosts are worth more points so you'll want to prioritize capturing them.

Cannon Barrage has each team taking advantage of the Poltergust's ability to suck and then blast air. Each team works together to collect cannonballs, load up the cannon, and then shoot the rotating targets. You can even steal cannonballs from the other team by sucking them towards you. The team with the most points by the end of the countdown wins.

More multiplayer fun with future DLC

Nintendo has also announced that players will be able to obtain additional multiplayer options by paying for DLC. We don't know when this content will be made available, but we'll update as soon as we learn more. Luigi's Mansion 3 releases on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2019.