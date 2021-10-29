Best answer: No, the 2021 MacBook Pro does not contain a Face ID module in its curious new notch, but rumor has it that this feature may be coming soon.

Why not?

Considering that Apple has long owned the patent for a MacBook with Face ID technology, it seems strange that they didn't include the module in the new iPhone-like notch revealed in the 2021 MacBook Pro. Instead, the much-talked-about notch contains the usual 1080p camera and green LED light, along with a new TrueTone sensor and light sensor. These new sensors are designed to improve your appearance during video calls and improve keyboard backlight adjustments. But why no Face ID?

There are several rumors to explain the surprising lack of FaceID within the notch. Some say that the design was in place (because otherwise, why have a patent?), but supply-chain issues disrupted plans. Another rumor mill claimed that the MacBook screen is simply too slim to house the FaceID module contained in an iPhone and that Apple is holding out for a more streamlined future technology design.

Whether or not these rumors are true is anyone's guess, but they might explain the conspicuous new notch and its lack of Face ID. Either way, it seems that Apple is doing everything possible to pave the way for a future MacBook containing a Face ID feature.

Where to find it?

If you're looking for a Mac with Face ID, you're in for a wait. This feature is likely coming to Mac at some point, but we don't know when. For now, you'll have to settle for iPhones generation X later or any model of iPad Pro. At least we have Touch ID on all the latest models of MacBook, and that's the next best thing.