Best answer: Yes, the Nintendo Switch Lite will have a longer-lasting battery than the original Switch. It will last anywhere from three to seven hours, depending on your brightness settings and the game you're playing.

What is the Nintendo Switch Lite?

It's a smaller, less expensive version of the original Nintendo Switch that releases on September 20, 2019. Unlike the larger version, this one can only be used in handheld mode. It's significantly smaller having a 5.5-inch screen compared to the original's 6.2-inch screen. It will use the same game cartridges and will work with several accessories. You'll be able to get it in three fun colors: yellow, grey, and turquoise.

Nintendo Switch Lite battery life

The original Switch boasted a battery life of 2.5 - 6.5 hours. Now, this Switch mini will last 3 - 7 hours. It's not a huge jump, but it's enough to make a difference in your gaming experience. As an example, Nintendo states that playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the original console will make the battery run out in three hours. However, if you're playing the same game on the Switch Lite, your battery should last for four hours. It definitely makes the smaller version appealing for road trips and on-the-go play.