Best answer: Yes, the Nintendo Switch Lite will have a longer-lasting battery than the original Switch. It will last anywhere from three to seven hours, depending on your brightness settings and the game you're playing.
- Switch Mini: Nintendo Switch Lite ($200 pre-order at Best Buy)
- The original: Nintendo Switch ($298 at Amazon)
What is the Nintendo Switch Lite?
It's a smaller, less expensive version of the original Nintendo Switch that releases on September 20, 2019. Unlike the larger version, this one can only be used in handheld mode. It's significantly smaller having a 5.5-inch screen compared to the original's 6.2-inch screen. It will use the same game cartridges and will work with several accessories. You'll be able to get it in three fun colors: yellow, grey, and turquoise.
Nintendo Switch Lite battery life
The original Switch boasted a battery life of 2.5 - 6.5 hours. Now, this Switch mini will last 3 - 7 hours. It's not a huge jump, but it's enough to make a difference in your gaming experience. As an example, Nintendo states that playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the original console will make the battery run out in three hours. However, if you're playing the same game on the Switch Lite, your battery should last for four hours. It definitely makes the smaller version appealing for road trips and on-the-go play.
There are a few different factors for determining how long your Switch Lite will last. Firstly, if you have your screen brightness turned down as low as possible, the system will last a lot longer. However, this isn't always doable if you're in a bright sunlit area. Another factor is the game you're playing. Some games draw more power than others, so you'll find you have less battery life when playing certain games. Unfortunately, there's not much you can do about that.
The trade-off
Even though the Switch Lite lasts longer than the original, it has a few limitations. As previously mentioned, you'll only be able to play it in handheld mode. It doesn't support TV docking or Tabletop play. Heck, it doesn't even have a kickstand. The controllers on the mini Switch don't support HD rumble, and there is no IR Motion Camera, so gameplay won't feel quite as immersive. But, by removing a lot of these elements and making the device smaller, Nintendo can sell this gaming system for $100 cheaper than the original console.
Nintendo Switch Mini
Nintendo Switch Lite
A smaller, less expensive Nintendo gaming system
This mini version of the Nintendo Switch works solely in handheld mode. It uses the same cartridges as the standard Nintendo Switch and can link with standard Switch's to play local co-op games. There are three different colors to choose from turquoise, yellow, and grey.
The original
Nintendo Switch
The original Nintendo Switch
You can play this versatile console in handheld mode, propped up in Tabletop mode, or in TV mode when connected to the Dock. There are currently hundreds of compatible games and plenty of accessories to make the most out of the system.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.