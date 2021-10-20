Best answer: No. The Switch OLED model has the hardware to make it capable of supporting HDR. However, the software doesn't allow it to do so.

Why can't the Switch OLED model support HDR?

Here's the thing. The Switch OLED features a Tegra X1 SoC, which can support HDR, and even the new dock features an upgraded HDMI 2.0 port instead of the 1.4 port used in previous versions, which is also capable of HDR. However, Nintendo's software hasn't enabled the ability yet. Not to mention, even if the OLED model could support HDR, Switch games haven't been created to support HDR, so there really isn't a point to it.

It's hard to say if Nintendo will ever make HDR a possibility on the Switch line. Considering we're so far into this console's lifecycle, it's possible that HDR and 4K are both features that we won't see until the next-gen Nintendo console releases.

What exactly is HDR?