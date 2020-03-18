Best answer: No. While the hardware within the Nintendo Switch is fully capable of HDR, the Nintendo Switch uses an older HDMI standard, which doesn't allow for HDR output. On top of that, games and other software designed for the Switch don't support HDR, so there's no use modifying your console.

On top of that, most (if not all) Switch games don't support HDR. It makes sense that developers wouldn't take the time to include HDR support in their games when the Switch console doesn't support it. This means that if you found a way to connect a more powerful HDMI output to the Switch, you most likely won't be able to enjoy HDR anyway.

The Tegra X1 SoC within the Switch console has the power to support HDR. However, the Nintendo Switch dock only features an HDMI 1.4 port. Considering that HDMI 2.0a or higher is required for HDR output, the dock cannot support HDR.

The Switch Lite is intended to be a handheld device only. As such, the smaller Switch doesn't have the necessary tech inside to allow for docking or connecting to a TV. Even if you did manage to mirror the Switch Lite's screen to a TV, the resolution only reaches 720p, which doesn't look good on a large screen.

What exactly is HDR?

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. It means that your TV or display will display more gradients between lights and darks as well as better color accuracy. In a nutshell, HDR makes the colors pop and makes images look more life-like on a TV. You can see why this is something most people would want for the Nintendo Switch. There are so many beautiful colors and art styles in Switch games, and it would be nice to see them displayed at their best.

We can only hope that Nintendo will eventually release a more powerful console like the rumored Switch Pro that will feature higher resolution capabilities, HDR output, and faster loading times. If that happens, we'll be sure to cover it.