More Mario

Nintendo capped 2020 with a steady release of great games for the Nintendo Switch, and they show no signs of slowing down in 2021. The first game to kick-off Nintendo's 2021 release schedule is lead by none other than Mario himself. Announced as part of Mario's 35th-anniversary celebration, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is a port of the Wii U's flagship Mario title with brand new content for the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario 3D World was significant when it released in 2014 because it was the first multiplayer Mario game that took place in a 3D space, unlike New Super Mario Bros. U, which was limited to just two dimensions. In the original release, you could only play multiplayer locally. That's changed in this new release, as Nintendo has confirmed that there will be online multiplayer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. That means you and up to three friends can run, jump, and climb as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach on the couch or online.

The cat's meow