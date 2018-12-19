Best answer: Nope! The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 doesn't have an auxiliary port, which means you won't be able to plug in and play from devices via a 3.5mm cable. Luckily, there are a ton of other options available for you and your AUX needs, like the JBL Charge 4.

There's no AUX port but there's a lot more

Sure, there is no auxiliary port on the Megaboom 3 but you do have to keep in mind that much like Ultimate Ears, many companies are also moving toward a completely wireless experience. When it comes to a truly magical wireless experience, few speakers do it better than the Megaboom 3.

The recently refreshed unit features the all-new Magic Button, which puts total control of your music in a simple touch. You can quickly link the button to your music streaming service and start your favorite playlists with just one touch. The speaker boasts 20 hours of uninterrupted playback and fancies itself "virtually indestructible" with an IP67 water and dustproof rating. Its body is wrapped in a light-shifting two-tone fabric and its cylindrical design offers 360-degree immersive sound with thundering bass.

Consider the JBL Charge 4

Now, if you absolutely need an auxiliary port and you're looking for a lot of the same features of the Megaboom 3, including the great sound and the solid water and dustproof rating, then you might want to consider giving the JBL Charge 4 a look. The Charge 4 offers both wired and wireless connections, allowing you to connect multiple devices to a singular speaker and take turns being the DJ. The speaker isn't just big on sound, it's also rocking a 7500mAH battery that boasts up to 20 hours of playback.

Another advantage over the Megaboom 3 is the Charge 4's ability to actually charge your devices via its USB port while out and about. The Charge comes in 10 colors while the Megaboom's only has seven color options.