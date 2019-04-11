Connected GPS

Like other Withings products, the Withings Move fitness watch uses Connected GPS. This tool means that when you're running or performing another type of exercise, you're able to track the route you have covered on a map in the Health Mate app for iOS or Android. Additional workout metrics such as duration, distance, and pace are displayed in real time during the workout on your phone.

To use Connected GPS, you need to press the side button on your Withings Move until it vibrates. Once you do, the watch will switch to a chronometer with the minute hand showing the seconds and the hour hand showing the minutes of your workout. You can alternate between the chronometer and time by pressing the button two times.

At the end of the workout, press the button until it vibrates, which we end the Connected GPS. The tool works with all distance-based outdoor activities such as walking, running, biking, and canoeing. After your workout, you'll receive a notification to open the Health Mate app.

From there, you'll see the results of the activity, including its duration, workout intensity, distance, pace, and calories burned. Because your Withings Move can automatically detect 13 activities, it's likely it has already selected the correct one to record. Otherwise, you can change it in the app, selecting from a list of 30 activities.