Crossplay and cross-save

The new Wolfenstein: Youngblood game has been released for Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. When it comes to games that are available on so many systems, one of the questions that often gets asked is if it can be played with friends on other consoles, also called crossplay. Unfortunately for Wolfenstein fans the official Wolfenstein Twitter account tweeted on July 23rd, "Crossplay is currently not supported in Youngblood." Players will not be able to cross-save either, meaning each console will have its own save files specific to the player's game play on that system.

Youngblood Buddy Pass

A unique feature that is offered to players who have purchased the deluxe edition is the Buddy Pass. With a Buddy Pass, you can play the game all the way through with friends that don't own the game as long as they are playing on the same console. If the friends using the Buddy Pass decide to buy the game, their progress will be saved and they will not have to start over.