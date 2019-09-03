Best answer: Yes, you can use your old Fitbit Versa bands with the new Versa 2! The bands are interchangeable between the original Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa 2.

Original Fitbit Versa bands DO work with the Fitbit Versa 2

One of the most frustrating things about being a diehard Fitbit fan is that if you upgrade devices somewhat frequently, you have to get new accessories as well. Bands have not traditionally been compatible between generations of Fitbit products - even in the same product family. True, you may have wanted to get new bands, but it was aggravating that you HAD to.

Thankfully Fitbit has changed this strategy and followed the likes of Apple and other watch manufacturers by allowing for band interchangeability between generations of the Versa line. Even though the size of the watch face and casing is slightly longer and larger in the Versa 2, all of the models share the same pin sizes and attachment mechanisms. This means that yes, you can use your bands from the old Fitbit Versa with your new Versa 2 and vice-versa (insert groan here 🙄).

