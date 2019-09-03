Best answer: Yes, you can use your old Fitbit Versa bands with the new Versa 2! The bands are interchangeable between the original Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa 2.
- The new hotness: Kim Shui Horween Braided Suede Bracelet ($55 at Fitbit)
- A timeless classic: Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband ($4 - $10 at Amazon)
Original Fitbit Versa bands DO work with the Fitbit Versa 2
One of the most frustrating things about being a diehard Fitbit fan is that if you upgrade devices somewhat frequently, you have to get new accessories as well. Bands have not traditionally been compatible between generations of Fitbit products - even in the same product family. True, you may have wanted to get new bands, but it was aggravating that you HAD to.
Thankfully Fitbit has changed this strategy and followed the likes of Apple and other watch manufacturers by allowing for band interchangeability between generations of the Versa line. Even though the size of the watch face and casing is slightly longer and larger in the Versa 2, all of the models share the same pin sizes and attachment mechanisms. This means that yes, you can use your bands from the old Fitbit Versa with your new Versa 2 and vice-versa (insert groan here 🙄).
Battle of the bands
Now that you know you can use just about any previous Versa bands with your Versa 2 (the exceptions being ones that included a protective case over the watch face itself), you might be wondering just what the best Versa 2 watch bands are. Well, there are plenty of options to choose from including some third-party bands. Since they are now 'backwards compatible,' you can easily swap out bands to your heart's content.
Bougie bracelet band
Kim Shui Horween Braided Suede Bracelet
Braided beauty
This high-fashion band is perfect for the bougie or the basic. Its look is meant to evoke friendship bracelets of old.
One band fits all
Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband
The all-around band for us all
This band is a great option because it is classic, comfortable, and cheap. For the price of the leather band above, you can get more than 5 of these babies!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Rock your workout with these Fitibit Versa 2 bands
One of the best things about getting a new Fitbit Versa 2 is being able to take advantage of its extensive exercise features. But when you work out, you want to be comfortable. These bands help you achieve that in style.
How to get the Apple Watch woven nylon band look for less
Being stylish and modern doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg! Check out how to get the woven nylon band look for your Apple Watch for less!
Dress up your Fitbit Versa 2 in leather with these top picks
Fitbit's latest Versa 2 smartwatches are among its best looking to date. Class up your wrist with one of these gorgeous leather bands.