Not compatible with the Versa 2

Surprised? We're not. It's a move that we've unfortunately come to expect from many consumer electronics companies, including Fitbit. Consumers who purchase the next generation Fitbit device often have to upgrade their accessories, specifically the chargers. Fitbit has a history of dramatically changing their devices from generation to generation (often several years apart). With these changes come differences in the size and design of their proprietary chargers. The transition from the Versa / Versa Lite to the Versa 2 is no different in this regard.

The physical casing of the Versa 2 is slightly taller and slightly wider than the previous versions (1.57 inches vs 0.95 inches tall and 1.57 inches vs. 1.34 inches wide). Because of this, the new device is a tad oversized for the previous charging cradle. Sadly, you'll need to purchase a new charger if you want a backup for the office or traveling purposes.

Thankfully Fitbit has made the bands interchangable between the Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa 2. Any old bands that you may have will fit on the newer model, so that's progress!

Are there cheaper options?

While the price of the first-party Versa chargers are not expensive on the Fitbit website, you have always been able to get reliable chargers for cheaper on sites like Amazon. We were unable to find any third-party Versa 2 chargers on Amazon right now, but we expect those to become available very soon. However, you can still find really good deals on chargers that work with the Versa and Versa Lite, and often in multi-packs.