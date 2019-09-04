Best answer: No. Unfortunately, the old Fitbit Versa charger is not compatible with the Versa 2.
- Newest necessity: Fitbit Versa 2 Charging Cable ($20 at Fitbit)
- Previous powersource: Fitbit Versa and Versa Lite Charging Cable ($20 at Fitbit)
- Cheaper alternative: QIBOX Compatible Fitbit Versa Charger 2-Pack ($9 at Amazon)
Not compatible with the Versa 2
Surprised? We're not. It's a move that we've unfortunately come to expect from many consumer electronics companies, including Fitbit. Consumers who purchase the next generation Fitbit device often have to upgrade their accessories, specifically the chargers. Fitbit has a history of dramatically changing their devices from generation to generation (often several years apart). With these changes come differences in the size and design of their proprietary chargers. The transition from the Versa / Versa Lite to the Versa 2 is no different in this regard.
The physical casing of the Versa 2 is slightly taller and slightly wider than the previous versions (1.57 inches vs 0.95 inches tall and 1.57 inches vs. 1.34 inches wide). Because of this, the new device is a tad oversized for the previous charging cradle. Sadly, you'll need to purchase a new charger if you want a backup for the office or traveling purposes.
Thankfully Fitbit has made the bands interchangable between the Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa 2. Any old bands that you may have will fit on the newer model, so that's progress!
Are there cheaper options?
While the price of the first-party Versa chargers are not expensive on the Fitbit website, you have always been able to get reliable chargers for cheaper on sites like Amazon. We were unable to find any third-party Versa 2 chargers on Amazon right now, but we expect those to become available very soon. However, you can still find really good deals on chargers that work with the Versa and Versa Lite, and often in multi-packs.
Something new
Fitbit Versa 2 Charging Cable
Keep your Versa 2 powered up
This slim charging cradle securely charges your Versa 2 smartwatch and plugs into any USB charging device.
Previous generation
Fitbit Versa and Versa Lite Charging Cable
Works for the original and lite versions
This charging cradle maintains compatibility between the previous Versa models.
Affordable bundle
QIBOX Compatible Fitbit Versa Charger 2-Pack
Double your value
There are many third-party chargers on Amazon, but the QIBOX are some of the top-rated. This version comes with two chargers for the price of one on the Fitbit site.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your iPhone XS with little extra bulk with a thin case
Protect your new iPhone XS from minor scratches and bumps with these thin and lightweight cases.
Rock your workout with these Fitibit Versa 2 bands
One of the best things about getting a new Fitbit Versa 2 is being able to take advantage of its extensive exercise features. But when you work out, you want to be comfortable. These bands help you achieve that in style.
How to get the Apple Watch woven nylon band look for less
Being stylish and modern doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg! Check out how to get the woven nylon band look for your Apple Watch for less!