There is no shortage of bookmarking apps out there and they all have their good and bad points. But none did what developer Josh Hrach wanted. So he built an app that did. DoMarks is the result and it's pretty cool.

On the surface DoMarks does what other similar apps do – it lets you save bookmarks for reading later. Where DoMarks differs is the way you tell the app what you need to do with that particular bookmark. You could need to read something, watch something, listen to something, or whatever. And DoMarks will list all of your bookmarks just so.

Features include:

Add Marks - Supports adding any URL as a to-do item

Actions - Assign actions to each Mark. Easily see all Marks labeled with that action.

Tags - Assign multiple tags to a Mark. Tags can help you organize your Marks.

Cross-Device - DoMarks is available for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Automatic Data Syncing - Data automatically syncs with iCloud. Users can add Marks on one device and work through their lists on another.

Once you've acted on your bookmark you check it off, just as you would a to-do list action. It's all slightly different from anything you've used before and that makes it so cool.

DoMarks is available right now for iPhone, iPad, and Mac with iCloud handling syncing between all of your devices. You can download the app from the App Store for free right now with an optional subscription available for those who need to unlock additional features.