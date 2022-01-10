What you need to know
- Apple Watch Series 8 is reportedly unlikely to get new sensors.
- Blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar monitoring, and more are likely years away.
The Apple Watch Series 7 might not be very old but attention is already turning to what comes next — and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, whatever Apple Watch Series 8 has to offer is unlikely to include any new sensors.
In fact, don't expect some of the most exciting new sensors to arrive for a number of years.
Writing as part of the weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman notes that Apple continues to work to bring a blood sugar monitor, temperature monitor, and blood pressure monitor to a future Apple Watch. However, none of those are likely to make it to production in 2022 with at least one likely to be multiple years away from production.
Don't expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade
The arrival of a blood pressure monitor would be a huge deal for Apple Watch while the same can absolutely be said for a blood sugar monitor as well. Both sensors would potentially help Apple Watch to save lives, just as the current heart rate sensor has been able to.
While the best Apple Watch has only been on sale for a few months, time doesn't stand still and Apple will already be working to lock in the features that will make up Apple Watch Series 8. Here's hoping we get that Apple Watch redesign that was rumored for last year's model, too.
Apple is expected to launch a refreshed Apple Watch SE this year, while a rugged Apple Watch is something that continues to be rumored heavily.
