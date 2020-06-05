What you need to know
- Apple is running an Apple Watch Activity Challenge today.
- It's celebrating World Environment Day.
- Apple Watch wearers must stand for one minute each hour, 12 times.
You won't want to miss today's challenge if you like to make sure you win as many medals as possible in the Apple Watch's Activity app. Today's challenge celebrates World Environment Day and all you need to do is stand up a few times to win it.
To be more accurate, winning this medal involves standing for one minute per hour at least 12 times. That'll close your Stand ring and award you a shiny new medal to go with it.
Recognize World Environment Day this Friday. Close your Stand ring on June 5 and earn this award by getting up and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day.
I'll be taking part if only because it's a medal that, as someone with two kids, I'll find almost impossible not to win!
I assume that wheelchair users will have a similar challenge relating to the Roll ring – shout out in the comments if you can confirm, please.
All that's left is to wish you all good luck in your award-winning ventures!
