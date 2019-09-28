The festive season is in full swing in India, and retailers are getting in on the action. Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now live, offering enticing discounts on hundreds of thousands of products. One of the standout deals on the first day of the sale is the iPhone XR, which is available for just ₹39,999 ($560).

That is the lowest price we've seen for the phone so far, making it a fantastic deal if you're in the market for a new phone. What makes it that much more exciting is that the discount is valid on all color options, including the red model.

The iPhone 11 is now on sale in India, with the phone retailing at ₹64,990 ($915). The phone offers interesting new cameras, but it is nearly twice as costly as the iPhone XR deal.