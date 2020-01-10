Add-ons refers to the free content we're to rolling out to our latest releases of DOOM and DOOM II. These are some of the best professionally made and community content created for these games over the last 25+ years, all available to you, for free, on all six supported platforms.

We've curated the initial list and will be asking you guys for your picks for best community made wads soon! At launch we have some exciting ones for you.

On both DOOM and DOOM II you'll find TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment, the two map packs that constituted the retail Final DOOM release. Together those alone represent over 60 levels of gameplay! On DOOM, you'll see SIGIL, an original campaign created by legendary designer John Romero. And with DOOM II you'll also find No Rest for the Living, a map pack created by our friends at Nerve Software for the original XBLA release.