What you need to know
- Popular music player Doppler just gained listening reports so you'll know what your favorite songs are.
While tons of people stream their music from the likes of Apple Music and Spotify, that doesn't mean that everyone does. For those who like to buy their music, there's Doppler – and Doppler 2.2 just landed with a big feature that was previously only available to those who streamed their tunes.
Listening reports are exactly what they sound like they should be and they work similarly to those you've probably seen from streaming services. Except Doppler users won't have their data go anywhere – everything happens on-device.
The yearly report breaks down how much time you've spent listening to music and shows you your top artists, albums and songs. At the end of the listening report, you can also generate a digital poster of the info to share with friends.
Anyone who wants to run a report right now will be able to get data going back to January 2019 and that data will only grow the longer you use the app. Come this time next year, you'll have a whole extra year of data to enjoy. But it does mean you won't be able to escape that infatuation with that band nobody knows you like.
The Doppler 2.2 update is free for existing users. Everyone else can download it from the App Store right now, priced at just $9.99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's to the crazy ones, the rebels, the ones who see things differently
This week we see the departure of the amazing Lory Gil. Thank you for everything you've done, Lory.
This stunning (PRODUCT) RED MacBook Air is the notebook of your dreams
Be warned. This concept is going to ruin all other MacBook Air colors forever.
Satechi's new magnetic charging cable latches onto iPhone 12 like MagSafe
Satechi is showing that Apple isn't the only one that can make a magnetic charger.
You can play some of the best PC games on your Nintendo Switch
Though you may not think so at first, there are actually a ton of games available on PC that are also available on the Nintendo Switch console. Here are our favorites.