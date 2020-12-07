While tons of people stream their music from the likes of Apple Music and Spotify, that doesn't mean that everyone does. For those who like to buy their music, there's Doppler – and Doppler 2.2 just landed with a big feature that was previously only available to those who streamed their tunes.

Listening reports are exactly what they sound like they should be and they work similarly to those you've probably seen from streaming services. Except Doppler users won't have their data go anywhere – everything happens on-device.