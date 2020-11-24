Downtime organizer Sofa's iOS 14 update adds widgets, themes, and more

Cheapest price yet! Apple's AirPods Pro are just $190 for a limited time only

Oliver Haslam

Sofa Ios 14 Update On IphoneSource: Astrio, LLC

What you need to know

  • Sofa has a new update out for iOS 14 on iPhone and iPadOS 14 on iPad.
  • The game, book, TV, and movie tracker gains widgets and more.

Whether your thing is movies, TV shows, books, or games you're probably already struggling to keep tabs on what you've enjoyed and, unfortunately, not. Sofa is an app that can do all of that and it's had a new iOS 14 update that makes it better than ever.

According to the release notes "almost the entire app has been improved and polished" which is the kind of thing I like to hear. Performance and reliability have also been given some attention, but it's the new features that we're interested in here. And yes, this being an iOS 14 update, we've got widgets!

Add a widget of any size to show a list of your choosing. Widgets will match your current theme and deep link into the app when tapped.

The Pile is a new addition that's best described as an inbox for dumping things that you don't have time to sort out just yet.

Sofa Ios 14 Update On IpadSource: Astrio, LLC

INTRODUCING THE PILE

You know that place in your home where you put things you're not ready to deal with yet? Stuff like mail, receipts, and notes? That's "The Pile". A quick place to save things you're not ready to organize or need easy access to.

There's more going on in this update as well and you can find all about the updated Sofa in the App Store now. That's where you'll download the game for free as well, with more themes available via in-app purchase.

