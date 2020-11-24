Downtime organizer Sofa's iOS 14 update adds widgets, themes, and more

Whether your thing is movies, TV shows, books, or games you're probably already struggling to keep tabs on what you've enjoyed and, unfortunately, not. Sofa is an app that can do all of that and it's had a new iOS 14 update that makes it better than ever.

According to the release notes "almost the entire app has been improved and polished" which is the kind of thing I like to hear. Performance and reliability have also been given some attention, but it's the new features that we're interested in here. And yes, this being an iOS 14 update, we've got widgets!

Add a widget of any size to show a list of your choosing. Widgets will match your current theme and deep link into the app when tapped.

The Pile is a new addition that's best described as an inbox for dumping things that you don't have time to sort out just yet.