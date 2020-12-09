The popular Drafts app now supports Family Sharing for its Drafts Pro subscription service, allowing multiple people in a family unit to make use of its features without paying individually. It's something Apple enabled recently and Agile Tortoise is one of the first developers to jump on board.

Actually enabling Family Sharing for Drafts Pro can be a finicky process thanks to how the App Store handles receipts, but there's a handy guide on making it all work.

Alongside the Family Sharing addition, Drafts Pro is also increasing in price as of January 1, 2021. The new price will be $2.99 per month or $29.99 per month, but anyone who already has an active subscription when the increase happens will continue to pay their previous price – excellent news for those of us who are longtime Drafts users!

Through December 31, 2020 $19.99 USD per year (with Free 7 Day Trial) OR $1.99 USD per month

Both monthly and annual options support Family Sharing

Subscriptions started before Dec. 31, 2020, will be able to keep this pricing as long as the subscription is active. Beginning January 1, 2021 $29.99 USD per year (with Free 7 Day Trial) OR $2.99 USD per month

Anyone who isn't currently a Drafts Pro subscriber should probably fix that pretty soon! I'd even argue that you wait until after January – it's that good!

You can download Drafts for free now.