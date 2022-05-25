Drivers in Maryland can now take advantage of an iPhone feature that allows them to put their license into the Wallet app. That same feature is also available via the Apple Watch, too.

The feature, which first launched in Arizona in March, allows people to add their driver's license to the wallet app in a way that's similar to adding a card for Apple Pay. Adding a card is very similar — the process begins by tapping the '+' icon in the wallet app and following the on-screen instructions.

Those in Maryland can learn more about the feature on the local government's website.