What you need to know
- Drivers in Maryland can now add their driver's license to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch.
- Driver's licenses live in the Wallet app just like Apple Pay cards.
- Other states are set to come online in the future.
Drivers in Maryland can now take advantage of an iPhone feature that allows them to put their license into the Wallet app. That same feature is also available via the Apple Watch, too.
The feature, which first launched in Arizona in March, allows people to add their driver's license to the wallet app in a way that's similar to adding a card for Apple Pay. Adding a card is very similar — the process begins by tapping the '+' icon in the wallet app and following the on-screen instructions.
Those in Maryland can learn more about the feature on the local government's website.
Now you can add your Maryland driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch, then present it easily, privately and securely at select TSA checkpoints. Your Maryland Mobile ID lives in Apple Wallet on your Apple devices, keeping your data private and secure.
Once added to the Wallet app, driver's licenses can be used at select TSA checkpoints and information is kept private, as you'd expect. The ability to add a driver's license to the Wallet app requires an iPhone 8 and iOS 15.4 or later or an Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 8.4 or later installed.
Being able to add cards and identification is one of the best Apple Watch features that people perhaps don't make enough use of — hopefully something as common as driver's licenses will help change that.
