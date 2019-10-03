What you need to know DuetCam can record from multiple cameras at once.

The app is available from the App Store now.

It requires an iPhone XR or above to work.

When Apple announced iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max last month there was a demonstration of their ability to record from multiple cameras at the same time. Oddly, the Camera app can't do that but a new app called DuetCam, can. According to the app's App Store entry it will actually work on last year's iPhones, too. That's good news for anyone who hasn't upgraded this year.

This app requires the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max or the iPhone 11 Max Pro to be able to use two cameras at the same time.

DuetCam can record with the front-facing camera and any of the iPhone's rear-facing cameras at the same time with videos saved to the Photo Library. You can share them straight to Instagram as well, so budding influencers are going to be right at home with this app. Now you can record your subject and your reaction simultaneously. The app itself looks great, with a cool interface that 9to5Mac's Zac Hall was able to take for a spin. The results look suitably impressive, too.