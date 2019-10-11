What you need to know The Dune Pro PC case is trying to be a Mac Pro.

It even has an accessory with a latticed front panel.

It looks great. But no pricing is available.

It's funny how some people seemed to hate the new Mac Pro design, yet there's already a PC case in the works that looks just like it. The Dune Pro PC case is an attempt at making a case that looks like the new Mac Pro, but without all the Mac Pro gubbins inside. That's at least moderately cool, right? Snark aside, I think this looks pretty nice, but then again I'm a fan of the Mac Pro so that makes sense. The case has all the right holes and spaces for all of the standard PC components that go into building such thing, too. Motherboards, PCIE cards, drives. All that stuff. And it has two USB-C ports on the top of the case, too.

But this isn't a Mac Pro, obviously. And if you want the full-on Mac Pro look – as The Verge points out – you'll need to pick up Dune's patent pending noise dapnening accessory. It fits on the front of the case and really is needed to complete the latticed Mac Pro look. It all looks pretty cool, but you'll need to deal with Kickstarter to get your hands on one. It'll apparently hit the site on October 21st, but you can get more details about the case on Dune's website if you're so inclined.