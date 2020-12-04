Reported by Bloomberg, Dutch antitrust regulators are investigating companies like Apple over its technology restrictions with payment systems like Apple Pay.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets did not name Apple directly but the investigation is based on concerns that "the software on some smartphones only allows the software developer's own payment app to connect to NFC communication."

Since its inclusion in the iPhone and Apple Watch, the NFC chip has been reserved for Apple Pay and blocked from any other app using it. The investigation's goal is to determine if app's lack of access to the functionality has a tangible impact on a user's "freedom of choice."

The Dutch authority "will investigate whether limiting the payment apps' access to NFC communication reduces the users' freedom of choice," it said. If it "does establish a violation, it may result in a penalty, such as a fine."

In response to a request for comment, Apple simply said that the company "designed Apple Pay as a simple and secure way for customers to use the payment card of their choice on their Apple devices ... (We are) working with banks, fintechs and merchants to be the best payment option for business and consumers across the Netherlands."