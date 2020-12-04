What you need to know
- The Netherlands has launched an antitrust investigation into Apple.
- The investigation focuses on the potentially uncompetitive nature of Apple Pay.
Reported by Bloomberg, Dutch antitrust regulators are investigating companies like Apple over its technology restrictions with payment systems like Apple Pay.
The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets did not name Apple directly but the investigation is based on concerns that "the software on some smartphones only allows the software developer's own payment app to connect to NFC communication."
Since its inclusion in the iPhone and Apple Watch, the NFC chip has been reserved for Apple Pay and blocked from any other app using it. The investigation's goal is to determine if app's lack of access to the functionality has a tangible impact on a user's "freedom of choice."
The Dutch authority "will investigate whether limiting the payment apps' access to NFC communication reduces the users' freedom of choice," it said. If it "does establish a violation, it may result in a penalty, such as a fine."
In response to a request for comment, Apple simply said that the company "designed Apple Pay as a simple and secure way for customers to use the payment card of their choice on their Apple devices ... (We are) working with banks, fintechs and merchants to be the best payment option for business and consumers across the Netherlands."
Satechi's new magnetic charging cable latches onto iPhone 12 like MagSafe
Satechi is showing that Apple isn't the only one that can make a magnetic charger.
Review: Razer's Hammerhead Pro earbuds are AirPods Pro for gamers
Razer is best known as a gaming brand, but it's been moving into more regular lifestyle products lately. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are the brand's answer to AirPods Pro, so how does it hold up?
Review: DJI's Pocket 2 is my perfect external camera
With the Pocket 2, you can head for the hills and leave your SLR camera behind, while still capturing high-quality video and photos.
Dive deep into Hyrulian lore with these great books
If you or someone you know is obsessed with The Legend of Zelda and just can't get enough, the fun doesn't stop at the games. There are plenty of books to satisfy your need for all things Zelda from comic books to artwork.