The Entertainment Software Association, or ESA, hosts the Electronic Entertainment Expo, affectionately known as E3, every year. Last year the expo was put off due to the ongoing global pandemic, but 2021 brings it back in full-swing. Video game publishers and developers from around the world prepare their best demos and announcements to be announced at this multi-day event. In a sense, it's a sort of "Christmas in June" for gaming fans.

To celebrate the cream of the crop of what's to be announced at E3 2021, an awards show will be held on the last day of the event, on June 15. The ESA mentioned in a blog post that editors from gaming's largest journalist publications such as IGN, GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and GameSpot will determine what awards are handed out. Of course, we at iMore will be tuned in as well, and will be sure to let our audience know who we think deserves the crown in each category.

The E3 2021 Awards Show will be hosted by Greg Miller, Jacki Jing and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, and is available on official E3 streaming platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube. Of course, you'll be able to follow all the news and schedules in the free E3 app.

Will this be the biggest E3 ever? Do you think the Nintendo Switch will receive any new IPs in its line-up of amazing games? What do you hope to see at E3 2021? Let us know in the comments!