The Apple iPhone SE 2020 made its debut last week. One of the standout features of this new smartphone is that it packs the Apple A13 Bionic chipset. It is the same SoC that is in the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which costs $1,000. And everyone has been waiting to see how well does the iPhone SE 2020 performs with this processor. Well, today, AnTuTu, one of the most popular benchmarking platforms, has posted the AnTuTu benchmark score of the iPhone SE 2020 on Weibo. Let us check out how does the new smartphone Apple compete with others.

According to the posted image, the iPhone SE's overall score was 492166. To put that in perspective, the iPhone XS Mac, which features an A12 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM, scored 443337 on the same platform, meaning the iPhone SE is comfortably faster than the previous-gen iPhone.

More interestingly, the iPhone SE did not score as high as the iPhone 11, which clocked 517400. (The Pro and Pro Max models clock higher still) Apple's own iPhone SE announcement confirmed that the iPhone SE has the A13 chip:

The Most Affordable iPhone Features A13 Bionic, the Fastest Chip in a Smartphone, and the Best Single-Camera System in an iPhone

The first thing to note is that this is not a bad score, it's maybe just not quite as high as we might have hoped. The second thing to note is, as MySmartPrice points out, that this could well be explained by the 3GB of RAM in the iPhone SE, compared to the iPhone 11's 4. AnTuTu's benchmark scores are a combination of CPU, GPU, memory, and UX scores, so this might well be the reason for the low clocking. The other explanation is that this might be anomalous, we won't be able to determine for certain how the SE stacks up to the current flagship iPhones without a few more tests. The earliest indications, however, suggest the iPhone SE is not quite as fast on paper as we'd hoped. In hand, however, the difference will likely be negligible, and the earliest reviews of the device have noted how fast the device is.

The iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 range are aimed at very different sets of people, and whilst they do share the A13 chip, they vary in lots of different key areas. There are lots of reasons why each is more favorable depending on your smartphone wants and needs, but benchmarking won't be one of them.