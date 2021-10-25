What you need to know
- Early 2021 MacBook Pro unboxings and reviews are here!
- Now is your chance to get an early look at that new notch.
The new 2021 MacBook Pro officially goes on sale tomorrow, but today's all about the early reviews and unboxings. And as ever, YouTube is full of them!
Whether it's the 14-inch MacBook Pro that takes your eye or that 16-inch monster, there are plenty of talking points here. They begin with that notch — where else? — before we even get as far as the beastly power offered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. And then the ports — oh so many ports!
Enough talking. Let us dive in!
Rene Ritchie
The Verge
iJustine
Dave2D
UrAvgConsumer
Engadget
Peter McKinnon
CNET
Tom's Guide
Apple's new MacBook Pros come with new mini-LED screens, powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and a notch that allows for an improved 1080p cameras to nestle inside the Menu bar, making space for content below it. No matter where you stand on that notch, there's no denying that Apple has a potential winner here — not least because it brought back MagSafe, an HDMI port, and a slot for SD cards. These are things users have been crying out for since 2016 and it's great to see them back once again.
These things are very much shaping up to be the best Mac for creatives — and Apple's just getting started! Bring on the refreshed iMac Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro!
