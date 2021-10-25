Early 2021 MacBook Pro unboxings and reviews are here!

The new 2021 MacBook Pro officially goes on sale tomorrow, but today's all about the early reviews and unboxings. And as ever, YouTube is full of them!

Whether it's the 14-inch MacBook Pro that takes your eye or that 16-inch monster, there are plenty of talking points here. They begin with that notch — where else? — before we even get as far as the beastly power offered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. And then the ports — oh so many ports!

Enough talking. Let us dive in!

Rene Ritchie