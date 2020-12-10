What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed it will launch ECG for Apple Watch in Taiwan on December 15.
Apple has revealed it will launch its ECG feature for Apple Watch Series 4 and later in Taiwan next week, December 15.
In a press release the company stated:
The "ECG" app on Apple Watch Series 4 and subsequent models will be launched in Taiwan via iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 from Tuesday, December 15, Taiwan time. This feature represents that Apple Watch is the first product that allows customers to measure ECG directly on their wrists, capture heart rhythms immediately when they experience symptoms such as accelerated or reduced heartbeats, and can help provide doctors with important data. The "ECG" app has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration of Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare as a Class II software for medical devices (SaMD). The "ECG" app will help users recognize signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is the most common form of arrhythmia. If left untreated, AFib can cause stroke, which is the second most common cause of death in the world.
Apple's COO Jeff Williams said the release of ECG was a "step forward for Apple" and would help people get more information about their health. As noted in the press release, ECG will roll out to Apple Watch Series 5 and later via iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 on December 15, local time. Customers will need to activate ECG through screen settings. The feature was announced in Apple Watch Series four and is already available in a swathe of countries worldwide.
Apple says the ECG feature in Apple Watch can help recognize signs of atrial fibrillation, possibly preventing strokes in users.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
EU could shut down Apple TV+ unless it meets European content requirements
EU laws first reported last year that will require streaming platforms to host at least 30% European content are now being realized.
WhatsApp wants Apple's privacy labels to apply to iMessage as well
WhatsApp isn't happy that iMessage doesn't have to explain itself in the same way other apps do.
UK threatens legal challenge against Facebook’s encryption plans
As per a report from Sky News, the UK hasn’t ordered Facebook to provide access to end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp. However, it plans to use a legal power to issue an injunction against the social networking giant to prevent it from enabling end-to-end encryption across all its platforms.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case
The best Apple Watch cases can help you avert disaster. You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch until it gets all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.