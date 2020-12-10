Apple has revealed it will launch its ECG feature for Apple Watch Series 4 and later in Taiwan next week, December 15.

In a press release the company stated:

The "ECG" app on Apple Watch Series 4 and subsequent models will be launched in Taiwan via iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 from Tuesday, December 15, Taiwan time. This feature represents that Apple Watch is the first product that allows customers to measure ECG directly on their wrists, capture heart rhythms immediately when they experience symptoms such as accelerated or reduced heartbeats, and can help provide doctors with important data. The "ECG" app has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration of Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare as a Class II software for medical devices (SaMD). The "ECG" app will help users recognize signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is the most common form of arrhythmia. If left untreated, AFib can cause stroke, which is the second most common cause of death in the world.

Apple's COO Jeff Williams said the release of ECG was a "step forward for Apple" and would help people get more information about their health. As noted in the press release, ECG will roll out to Apple Watch Series 5 and later via iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 on December 15, local time. Customers will need to activate ECG through screen settings. The feature was announced in Apple Watch Series four and is already available in a swathe of countries worldwide.

