What you need to know
- Family Account feature now available through ecobee app.
- Feature gives home owner ability to share access to ecobee thermostat.
- Up to 15 family members can be added.
ecobee is giving owners of its smart thermostat a way to easily share controls with the launch of its Family Accounts feature today. Available in the latest version (7.26.1) of the ecobee app home owners can now invite up to 15 family members to view home information, invite others, and of course, adjust the temperature of a connected thermostat.
Family Accounts lets up to 15 family members to join and control a Home without sharing credentials. ecobee Home Owners can choose to invite Family Members to share access to their Home's ecobee devices.
Administrative privileges are only available for the home owner, which keeps account changes, removing devices, and access to other features such as eco+ out of everyone's hands. Accessing the new feature requires just 5 steps within the ecobee app, and on iOS, the invitation process utilizes the share sheet which gives the home owner the ability to invite others through messages, email, and a whole lot more:
- Open the ecobee app and select "Account"
- Select "Manage Homes"
- Select the Home you want to invite someone to
- Select "Home Members"
- Select "Invite New Member"
Users can also find the new feature highlighted directly on the Home control screen within the app, with a small "Invite new members" banner appearing at the top.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Give your Apple Watch a chic new look with Wearlizer's link bracelet
Wearlizer's Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band looks like a classic link bracelet watch band, but the blend of colors and materials gives it a chic, modern look. The reasonable price tag may surprise you.
OWC confirms its RAM upgrades work just fine with the rack mount Mac Pro
Third-party Mac part and accessory seller OWC has confirmed that its RAM kits are compatible with the newly-released rack-mountable Mac Pro.
Nomad's new Rugged Cases for iPhone 11 are compatible with Moment lenses
Nomad has just announced its brand new rugged cases for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, featuring an integrated plate for mounting Moment lenses.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these instead
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its smart light strip has some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!