ecobee is giving owners of its smart thermostat a way to easily share controls with the launch of its Family Accounts feature today. Available in the latest version (7.26.1) of the ecobee app home owners can now invite up to 15 family members to view home information, invite others, and of course, adjust the temperature of a connected thermostat.

Family Accounts lets up to 15 family members to join and control a Home without sharing credentials. ecobee Home Owners can choose to invite Family Members to share access to their Home's ecobee devices.

Administrative privileges are only available for the home owner, which keeps account changes, removing devices, and access to other features such as eco+ out of everyone's hands. Accessing the new feature requires just 5 steps within the ecobee app, and on iOS, the invitation process utilizes the share sheet which gives the home owner the ability to invite others through messages, email, and a whole lot more: