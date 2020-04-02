ecobee has launched a new air filter delivery service that aims to provide timely replacements directly to the doorstep. The subscription service, which starts at $13, recommends filter types and replacement schedules for customers through a simple sign up process that involves answering a few basic questions such as current filter size.

As far as the filters go, ecobee is offering 3 quality tiers, basic, deluxe, and premium, each of which focus on MERV, MPR, and FPR values. Once a filter is selected, delivery preferences can be set, either through a recommendation, or according to preference with options ranging from monthly, to every 6 months.

ecobee ships the filters in pairs to reduce packaging, and says that the packaging that they are sent in is "fully recyclable". Filter change reminders on the company's line of connected thermostats can also be tied to the new service, sending notifications when needed.

Deliveries are shipped for free, and the service is now available for customers in the United States and Canada.