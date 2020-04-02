What you need to know
- ecobee has launched a subscription air filter delivery service.
- Service provides recommended filter types and replacement schedule.
- Three quality levels of filters are available, with pricing starting at $13.
ecobee has launched a new air filter delivery service that aims to provide timely replacements directly to the doorstep. The subscription service, which starts at $13, recommends filter types and replacement schedules for customers through a simple sign up process that involves answering a few basic questions such as current filter size.
As far as the filters go, ecobee is offering 3 quality tiers, basic, deluxe, and premium, each of which focus on MERV, MPR, and FPR values. Once a filter is selected, delivery preferences can be set, either through a recommendation, or according to preference with options ranging from monthly, to every 6 months.
ecobee ships the filters in pairs to reduce packaging, and says that the packaging that they are sent in is "fully recyclable". Filter change reminders on the company's line of connected thermostats can also be tied to the new service, sending notifications when needed.
Deliveries are shipped for free, and the service is now available for customers in the United States and Canada.
Filter deliveries
ecobee SmartThermostat
Connected controls
The ecobee SmartThermostat is getting even smarter with the new subscription air filter delivery service. The service can sync to the thermostat to provide timely notifications, letting you know exactly when to change your filter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The iPhone 9 launch date could be set for April 14 to battle the OnePlus 8
If our little birdy is on the money, Apple might launch iPhone 9 specifically to take the wind out of OnePlus' sales
Gamevice, the maker of game controllers for phones, wants the Switch banned
If you thought the legal battle between Gamevice and Nintendo was over, think again. The controller maker is having another try at getting the Switch banned.
An iPhone 8 still works after spending 2 weeks at the bottom of the Thames
We've heard stories of miraculous watery stories before but this is one of the best.
Which Wemo products support Apple's HomeKit?
Some, but not all, of Wemo’s smart home accessories support Apple's HomeKit. But which ones are they?