What you need to know
- Edison Mail has now been updated to fully support Apple silcion.
- Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips are now supported by the popular email app.
- Edison Mail will continue to work on Intel Macs just fine.
Popular email client Edison Mail has been updated to add support for Apple silicon on macOS and the new version can be downloaded now.
Available for download from the App Store, the updated Edison Mail can now make full use of Apple silicon including the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chip. While the app previously functioned using Apple's Rosetta 2 emulation framework, full support for Apple silicon should make for a better, more fluid experience across the board.
The update was announced via blog post.
If you're one of the lucky owners of one of Apple's products that offers a switch from Intel processors to Apple's own Silicon chips, you're likely in search of the best apps for M1 Macs. Today, Edison Mail for Mac released a brand new version of its app that is optimized for M1 so you can experience the best that our email app offers on your faster, smoother machine.
The move to add support for Apple silicon doesn't affect those using older Intel Macs, thankfully. Edison Mail will continue to work just fine for those who have yet to upgrade to Apple silicon themselves.
Edison Mail is a Mail alternative that gives people the chance to make use of email services from the likes of Yahoo!, Outlook, Gmail, and others in a single, unified inbox.
