Months ago, when we first got wind of Apple's new naming scheme for the iPhone lineup, I was disappointed to think that Apple might be "tricking" us by calling, what was at the time, the entry-level iPhone, the new standard and then rebranding what was the current standard as a "pro-level" device. Basically, the iPhone XR becomes the new iPhone while the iPhone XS becomes some new elite iPhone.

When Apple officially announced the new iPhone11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, my first thought was, indeed, disappointment. I wasn't on-board for this rebranding thing.

Price-wise, the iPhone 11 Pro stayed the same even though it received a very big upgrade (much longer battery life along with the new triple-lens system). To me, this fits what Apple does every year; improve the standard. Why was this now a "Pro?"

What really threw me for a loop, however, is just how fantastic the iPhone 11 became. This is the model I previously considered the entry-level model. Though the iPhone 11 has an LCD screen instead of an OLED screen, and a dual-lens camera system instead of triple-lens, those are pretty much the only things that keep it from being the same specs as the Pro models, at least where it matters.