Last week, President Trump sent out a tweet that threatened an additional 10% tariff on goods imported from China. Goods that include, among other things, technology. Apple's stock fell 2% that day wiping out earlier gains the company had after its Q3 earnings call on Tuesday. The news has caused a bit of hubbub regarding whether the 10% tariff would affect how much we as consumers pay for iPhones in the future. I've spent some time reading up on what tariffs are, what they are for, and whom they affect, and I've been listening to what analysts are predicting Apple might do if the 10% tariff goes into effect (and Apple is not given an exemption). What I've come up with is … it's complicated.

First, tariffs on imported goods, which is what Trump is threatening, are taxes that the country receiving the goods must pay. I'm absolutely not qualified to talk about the deeper purposes, reasons, and effects of tariffs, but if you'd like to know more, Investors.com has written a very clear, simple understanding of tariffs, including some historical relevance. Specifically relating to Apple, however, it means a 10% tax on what Apple pays factories in China to assemble its iPhones and other products. It doesn't mean Apple would be taxed on the consumer retail price of an iPhone, however. Tariffs are based on the wholesale cost of goods.

In 2012, China Daily reported on a research report written by three U.S. professors about the global economy. In this report, the researchers note that manufacturing of the iPhone is global. It's mostly the assembly that takes place in China.