- eero has introduced several new features for the eero Secure subscription service.
- New features include dynamic ad blocking, data monitoring, and advanced content filters.
- Features are available now through the eero app on iOS and Android.
eero has introduced a new set of features today that provide owners of its mesh router systems a way to block sites, apply advanced content filters, and monitor network traffic. The new features, which are available now through the eero app on iOS and Android, are a part of the company's eero Secure subscription service that offers parental controls, advanced security, and access to popular apps like 1Password for a small monthly fee.
If you love eero and want even more control at your fingertips, you need eero Secure. Secure enhances your eero with the tools you need to better manage your connected experience. And today, it's getting even better. We're excited to announce some big changes that make Secure even more powerful than before, including advanced content filters, Block and Allow Sites, dynamic ad blocking, and historical network insights.
While eero Secure has previously offered content filtering for family profiles, the latest additions bring advanced content filters for select services and social media sites. New content filter options include blocking inappropriate videos on YouTube and preventing access to popular apps and sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitch, and Netflix.
In addition to advanced filters, eero Secure now allows users to block access to specific sites at the network or profile level. Site-specific blocking enables owners to cover any gaps missed by the new content filters, and it also enables them to allow individual sites that fall under a specific category if desired.
Another significant addition to eero Secure introduced today is data monitoring. Users now have access to historical data for profiles and individual devices at a daily, weekly, or monthly level. A "live" data monitor is also provided, which refreshes every five seconds to give users a better idea of current network activity.
Finally, eero has announced that its eero Secure ad-blocking feature has also received a considerable upgrade that uses a new dynamic advertiser list. The switch allows eero to update the list in real-time, reducing the number of pop-ups or intrusive ads that users see.
eero currently offers its subscription service in two tiers: eero Secure and eero Secure+, which start at $2.99 a month. The new features come after the launch of the eero 6 and eero 6 Pro router lines earlier this month, which brought support for the latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 6. eero's latest routers start at $129 for a single Dual-Band eero 6 unit, and go up to $599 for a set of three eero 6 Pro units.
