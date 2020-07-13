One of the most essential accessories for serious gamers is a reliable headset. At a mimimum, it needs to sit well on your head, provide good sound quality, and allow you to easily communicate with other players when necessary. While you could spend hundreds of dollars to get a high-end accessory, there are plenty of economic options out there, like the EKSA E900 Pro Gaming Headset. I had the opportunity to test this headset for a few weeks. After the first few days, I was all ready to give it a super high rating, but then one of my buddies noted a huge issue that I couldn't detect from my end of things. Strangely enough, his input helped me determine that this is a great headset if you're playing single-player games, but it might not be the best option if you plan on participating in online multiplayers (which kind of defeats the purpose of the microphone).

For single-players EKSA E900 PRO Gaming Headset Bottom line: These headphones offer a great fit and excellent sound quality for a low cost. However, they cause feedback for anyone playing multiplayer sessions with you. Pros Good sound quality

Great fit

Comes with splitter, removable mic, removable headphone jack, and removable USB to USB-C

Cool design

Inexpensive

Faux-leather carrying pouch Cons Causes feedback issues $40 at Amazon

EKSA E900 PRO Gaming Headset What I like

The EKSA E900 Pro comes with a detachable microphone, headphone jack splitter, headphone jack cable, a removable USB to USB-C cable, and a faux leather carrying pouch. Since the various parts are removable, the bag makes it incredibly easy to travel with this headset. Here are other things I liked about the EKSA E900 Pro. Great fit and sound Whenever I switched to different headphones from these ones, I found myself longing for the feel of the EKSA E900 Pro. It fits perfectly over my ears and doesn't put too much pressure on my head. I especially love how cushy the earphones are. The sound quality issuing from either headphone is also really good considering how inexpensive this headset is. It handles bass and high pitch notes equally well along with both loud and quiet sounds. On top of that, these headphones trully offered an immersive playing experience as the 7.1 surround sound allowed me to detect exactly where enemies were approaching from as I played my games. Cool design Awesome look and controls

Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore

I really like the look of this headset with its red and black design. It's especially cool when plugged into the USB to USB-C cable since the logo on either headphone glows read during use. If looks weren't enough, I love that the microphone and headphone jack are removable. I went on a trip while testing the EKSA E900 Pro and was able to easily store everything without worrying about the cables getting damaged. It also comes with a headphone splitter, making it usable with a broader range of devices. This headset's design offers a lot of convenience. For one thing, the headphone jack locks into place, so you are less likely to accidentally pull it out of the headset while in a tense situation. As far as sound controls go, the mute and volume buttons are located just behind the left earphone, so you can easily make adjustments while playing your games without needing to fiddle around for the controls on a cable. The micophone is also bendable and perfectly holds its position whenever I adjust it. EKSA E900 PRO Gaming Headset What I don't like

As I said before, this is a great headset, given how inexpensive it is. However, there's one blaring issue that makes it a bad option for anyone who plays multiplayer games. Feedback issues Echoes for teammates While playing multiplayer games with a 3.5mm jack connection, it causes an echo for the other party members whenever anyone speaks. I had been playing a couple PS4 multiplayers with my friends for a few hours when my buddies started talking about how there was an echo whenever someone said anything. This surprised me because I wasn't hearing any echoes on my end. After a bit of trouble shooting, we determined that the echoing stopped if I unplugged the 3.5mm jack connecting the EKSA E900 Pro to my PS4 controller. Since we were in the middle of a round, I attempted to mute myself to keep the echo from happening. However, while the headset did indeed mute me, it continued to cause an echo whenever anyone in my party spoke. Now that I knew it was happening, I could see that my friends' volume indicators continued to move up and down for a few seconds after they finished saying anything. Before the next round started, I ended up ditching the headset for another one so as not to cause any further annoyance.

Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore

When my friends and I were done playing for the night, I continued trouble shooting the EKSA E900 Pro. I switched headphones with my husband so I could hear the feedback and sure enough, there was a slightly quieter echo after anyone spoke. And I tell you, it made it really hard to concentrate on anything I said. The frequencey of the echoes changed depending on what game I was playing. For instance, it was ever-present during Fortnite, but only manifested every now and then during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I'm not sure why this was the case, but it was pretty annoying. I tested the headset on another PS4 and another PS4 controller and got the same echoing issue. However, I discovered that the echo disappeared if I plugged the headset directly into the PS4 console using the USB-C to USB cable instead of using the 3.5mm jack with the PS4 controller. Thing is, there's no way I was going to play like that. I also adjusted the PS4's settings on various multiplayers and the settings of the games I played, but this didn't resolve the issue. Later, I tested the headset between two PCs and two Nintendo Switch consoles specifically to see if the feedback happened in these scenarios. The echoes were present during PC games whenever I used the 3.5mm jack, but there weren't any echoes when I played using the USB-C to USB connection. To make sure this wasn't a fluke for a faulty unit, I acquired a brand new EKSA E900 Pro and tested it. It also had feedback issues similar to the ones I experienced with the original headset. That being the case, I have to say that the EKSA E900 Pro is not a good fit for people who like playing multiplayer games with their friends. EKSA E900 PRO Gaming Headset Should you buy it?

During the five weeks that I tested this headset on my Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4, I found that the sound quality was really good. It handles a wide range of sounds and volumes. I also loved how well the cushy headphones fit around my ears. They felt just right and didn't exert too much pressure on my head. The removable components and included carrying case make it an especially handy headset for anyone who frequently travels. On top of that, the volume controls and mute buttons are really easy to interact with during intense gaming moments. 3.5 out of 5 I would have been willing to give this headset a near-perfect score had I not been informed that it was causing echoes for other players whenever I used the headphone jack. You won't hear it, but your teammates will likely find it annoying to play with you during multiplayer gaming sessions unless you're playing with the USB-C to USB cable. Granted, the amount of feedback that my teammates experienced differed depending on what game I was playing. So, it's possible that the echoes won't be as bad for some multiplayers. You'll have to evaluate how you plan on playing to determine whether or not this will be an issue for you.