Popular email app Newton has today been updated to add support for Apple silicon and the new M1 Macs. The app previously ran via Rosetta x86 emulation but it's now a native app for those with the latest Macs.

The new update is actually an all-new build that can be downloaded separately from the standard release. Newton for M1 Macs can be downloaded directly from the web.

M1 Macs are revolutionary pieces of hardware. To support them, we are launching a new version of the app available for download from our Home Page.

Alongside the addition of M1 support, Newton now also has a Linux version for users to take advantage of. I'm told that the new Linux version not only runs well, but it runs just as well as the exiting Mac version that we're all familiar with.

We are finally bringing the Newton goodness to our community of Linux users. This app is optimized for Linux and is as zippy and smooth as our Mac offerings. Great news is that we worked hard to ensure no features or Superchargers were compromised. So you get the same features as all our other users for a consistent Newton experience.

You can read more about the new versions of Newton over on the Newton blog along with a link to where you can download that Linux build.