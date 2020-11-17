What you need to know
- The new Mail Designer 365 update adds support for macOS Big Sur and the new M1 Macs.
- The update involves redesigned interfaces, icons, and more.
Responsive email designer Mail Designer 365 has been updated to add support for macOS Big Sur and the new M1-powered Macs. The new update is available now as a version 2.0 product.
The update includes the usual array of macOS Big Sur redesigns including a new icon to better fit the aesthetic of the other apps that are now living in your Dock.
Mail Designer 365 2.0 is fully optimized for macOS 11 and the highly anticipated Apple M1 chip. Thanks to a new look icon and UI specially tailored for Big Sur, users can enjoy a fresher, sleeker feel that feels right at home on the latest macOS.
On top of that, Mail Designer 365 now also includes support for Apple's latest iPhones. That, in turn, means users can preview how their emails will look when viewed on one of the new devices.
Mail Designer 365 lets designers preview their emails on all iPhone size classes side-by-side and optimize designs for the right balance between the Max and mini phone sizes. Now thanks to brand new previews for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Mail Designer 365 users will be amongst the first to test their emails on the latest iOS 14 devices and hit the send button with confidence.
The new update is available to existing users for free right now. Everyone else can sign up at $15 per month.
