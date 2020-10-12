What you need to know
- Jasco has introduced a new line of Enbrighten smart home products.
- New lineup includes multiple smart plug variants for both the indoors and out.
- Latest products work with the Enbrighten app, Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant.
Jasco has introduced a new line of Enbrighten smart home accessories today that deliver convenient Wi-Fi controls without the need for a dedicated smart hub. The launch includes several smart power options for the indoors and out, a lighting module, and a new app.
"Enbrighten has become a high growth brand known for innovation in LED lighting and lighting control, combining great performance with great design," said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. "The new Enbrighten Wi-Fi app makes setup incredibly simple and provides intuitive automation for easy scheduling and voice control of indoor and outdoor smart plugs and power strips to Wi-Fi light fixtures."
For the indoors, the Enbrighten line features a standard single outlet smart plug, a dual outlet model, and a smart surge protector. The Enbrighten Mini Indoor Wi-Fi Plug is an affordable option at $9.99, and it sports a compact design that only occupies one outlet. The Enbrighten 2-Outlet Indoor Plug provides an additional outlet and on-device controls in a slim form factor.
Also, for the indoors, the Enbrighten Smart Surge Protector offers a total of seven outlets, three of which have smart capabilities. Finally, Jasco has also introduced a BrightLink Wi-Fi module that converts existing Enbrighten LEDs to smart lighting.
The outdoor lineup includes the Enbrighten 2-Outlet Wi-Fi Plug, and a unique six-outlet Enbrighten Yard Stake. Both outdoor models allow owners to add app and voice controls to seasonal decor, landscape lighting, and more.
All of the latest products work with the new Enbrighten app, available on iOS and Android. Users can create schedules, automations with other accessories, and control their devices remotely through the app. In addition to the app, voice controls are available through Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant.
The Enbrighten line is available starting today at Lowe's retail locations and online, as well as at Enbrightenwifi.com, and Byjasco.com. For purchases made through Jasco, the company states that it will donate 50% of net proceeds to charities that help humanitarian causes worldwide.
