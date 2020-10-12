Jasco has introduced a new line of Enbrighten smart home accessories today that deliver convenient Wi-Fi controls without the need for a dedicated smart hub. The launch includes several smart power options for the indoors and out, a lighting module, and a new app.

"Enbrighten has become a high growth brand known for innovation in LED lighting and lighting control, combining great performance with great design," said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. "The new Enbrighten Wi-Fi app makes setup incredibly simple and provides intuitive automation for easy scheduling and voice control of indoor and outdoor smart plugs and power strips to Wi-Fi light fixtures."

For the indoors, the Enbrighten line features a standard single outlet smart plug, a dual outlet model, and a smart surge protector. The Enbrighten Mini Indoor Wi-Fi Plug is an affordable option at $9.99, and it sports a compact design that only occupies one outlet. The Enbrighten 2-Outlet Indoor Plug provides an additional outlet and on-device controls in a slim form factor.